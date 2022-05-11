Aristocrats at Sea

This week, Steve is joined by author and Slate editor and writer, Dan Kois, and Slate staff writer, Heather Schwedel. The panel begins by discussing the French film Happening with Susan Matthews, Slate’s news director and the host of Slow Burn Season 7, which will focus on Roe v. Wade. Then, the panel sails the high seas with HBO’s Our Flag Means Death. Finally, Julia pops in for a surprise guest segment as the panel discusses Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn Monroe-inspired Met Gala appearance.

In Slate Plus, the panel discusses culture that shaped their ideas of 40s and 50s adulthood.

Endorsements

Dan: A contemporary novel about a very bad art friend that was somewhat overlooked in January, Last Resort by Andrew Lipstein.

Heather: Hersey’s Colliders—a two-part refrigerated dessert.

Steve: The 2002 Brazilian epic crime film City of God.

