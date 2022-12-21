Avatar: Glorious or Racist Schlock?

This week, Dana, Julia, and Stephen get started by discussing Avatar: The Way of Water. Then they discuss the new Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan. Finally, they finish by talking about the new Lensa AI art app and all the photos it’s generating online.





In Slate Plus, the panel answers a listener question about which works of art they like to revisit again and again?





Endorsements





Dana: Spending an afternoon at the Aftel Archive of Curious Scents in Berkeley, California.





Julia: The videos of Front Porch Dad on Instagram.





Stephen: The essay “Ol’ Blue Eyes,” by Simon Callow about Paul Newman in the New York Review of Books.





