Running Up That Flaming Hill

This week, the panel begins by trying out the new Adam Sandler film on Netflix, Hustle. Then, they discuss the new hit Indian film RRR. Finally, the panel is joined by host of Slate's Hit Parade podcast, Chris Molanphy, to discuss musician Kate Bush's recent rise in the charts.

In Slate Plus, the panel debates which SNL stars became the best film actors.

Endorsements

Dana: A crown of sonnets, For My Father: A Sonnet Redouble, by Alexis Sears in Literary Matters.

Julia: Cheap hack to kitchen luxury: buy yourself 4 or 5 complete sets of measuring spoons.

Steve: Elvis Costello and Chet Baker performing together.

