Who Butchered the Goat?

This week, Steve and Dana are joined by culture writer extraordinaire, Karen Han. First, the panel reviews the definitely problematic, yet overall divisive, popular Netflix film Kate—which Karen wrote about. Next, the panel discusses when Hulu’s risk-taking Nine Perfect Strangers pays off and when it doesn’t. Finally, the panel is joined by Slate’s TV critic and host of Decoder Ring Willa Paskin to discuss the Emmys, the value of award shows, and the evolving way we consume television.

In Slate Plus, the panel discusses media they love but consume in moderation for fear of wearing it out.

Email us at culturefest@slate.com.

Endorsements

Dana: Netflix’s controversial and shocking Bob Ross documentary, Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal, & Greed, which was coincidentally co-produced by Nine Perfect Strangers’ Melissa McCarthy & Ben Falcone.

Karen: The first season of The Righteous Gemstones and how it speaks to the current American climate. You can catch up before season two!

Steve: A sad endorsement: The New Republic’s great article, “How Tucker Carlson Lost It” by Alex Shephard. A happier endorsement: it’s time to fall in love again with Gillian Welch, particularly with her songs “Picasso,” “Wayside/Back in Time,” and, honestly? All of the other songs she’s ever made.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Nadira Goffe.

Outro music is "I Can Still Dance" by Tigerblood Jewel

Slate Plus members get ad-free podcasts, a bonus segment in each episode of the Culture Gabfest, full access to Slate's journalism on Slate.com, and more. Sign up now at slate.com/cultureplus.