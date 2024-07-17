Longlegs Has Legs

On this week’s show, the panel begins by dissecting Longlegs, director Osgood Perkin’s viral horror movie starring Nicolas Cage that’s sweeping the box office. Aided by a clever marketing campaign, Longlegs is undoubtedly the summer’s “you gotta see it” horror flick, but does the Silence of the Lambs copycat live up to the hype? Then, the three jump (or is it herkie?) into Greg Whiteley’s latest docuseries, America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, which follows the Texan squad from auditions through the grueling NFL season, revealing a quietly devastating portrait of worker exploitation and modern femininity along the way. Finally, the trio is joined by Slate critic Laura Miller to parse through an extreme controversy in the literary world: Last week, Alice Munro’s daughter, Andrea Skinner, published an Op-Ed in the Toronto Star detailing the sexual abuse she suffered as a young girl at the hands of her stepfather – abuse that the Nobel Prize-winning author had known about, but chose to ignore. (Read Laura’s essay for Slate; check out the Star’s reported piece.)

In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, the panel rips into Longlegs and all of its glorious plot holes in a classic spoiler special.

Endorsements:

Stephen: Dodie Smith’s I Capture the Castle and this essay by Anna Leskiewicz for The New York Review: “The Small-Girl’s Proust.”

Dana: In honor of Shelley Duvall (who passed away last week), a two-part endorsement: (1) Austin Film Society’s tribute to Duvall, which premiered at the 2020 Texas Film Awards. (2) Watching a Shelley Duvall movie that’s new to you! (Dana suggests Brewster McCloud directed by Robert Altman.)

Julia: A special Scandi-Candy report: (1) Norway’s national candy, Kvikk Lunsj, which carries the reputation of a Snickers bar in that part of the world and sports the Fjellvettreglene (Norwegian for “the mountain code”) on the wrapper’s back. (2) Fredag Slik, or “Friday sweets,” a Danish tradition where families head to the candy store together at the end of the week.

