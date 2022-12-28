Inside the Making of Fleishman is in Trouble

This week, we're taking a break from our usual programming to bring you a great episode of Slate's "Working" podcast. In it, host June Thomas talks to author Taffy Brodesser-Akner, who recently adapted her novel Fleishman is in Trouble into a limited series for Hulu.





After the interview, June and co-host Isaac Butler discuss the faulty metric of character likeability in both fiction and nonfiction. They also chat about creative collaboration and tough career decisions.





In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Taffy tells a story about her upcoming novel, Long Island Compromise.





If you enjoy this episode, make sure to subscribe to Working wherever you get your podcasts.





Podcast production by Cameron Drews.