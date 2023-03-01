Party Down Parties Again

This week, Dana, Julia, and Stephen begin by talking about the return of the Starz comedy Party Down. Then they discuss Andrea Riseborough’s Oscar-nominated performance in To Leslie. Finally, NPR’s Aisha Harris joins to chat about the newest entries to the Black Film Canon; a collaboration between Slate and NPR.





In Slate Plus, the panel talks about the controversial changes to Roald Dahl’s books.





Email us at culturefest@slate.com.





Endorsements:

Dana: Nathan Hiller’s article ‘The End of the English Major’ in The New Yorker.

Julia: Art But Make It Sports on Instagram

Stephen: ‘Are You Sure’ by Willie Nelson from The Demos Project: Volume One





Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Yesica Balderrama.





Outro music: "Backwards" by Staffan Carlen.





