Whose Woods Are These?

This week, the panel begins by discussing the new true crime series Under the Banner of Heaven. Then, the panel time travels with the film Petite Maman. Finally, the panel debates “The Future of Public Parks,” inspired by a New Yorker piece from Alexandra Lange.

In Slate Plus, the panel discusses their experiences having their work edited.

Endorsements

Dana: The novel, Howards End by E.M. Forster.

Julia: A listener response to her former request of snorkeling’s relationship to birdwatching.

Steve: A book review in The New Statesman from Scotland’s National Poet, Kathleen Jamie, titled “What rocks teach us about the human condition,” which reviews Hugh Raffles’ book The Book of Unconformities: Speculations on Lost Time.

