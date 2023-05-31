Did the Succession Finale Succeed?

This week, the panel begins by dissecting (and spoiling) the Succession finale. Then, the three discuss You Hurt My Feelings, a great new comedy by writer/director Nicole Holofcener starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Finally, they examine the Obama’s Netflix docuseries Working: What We Do All Day.





In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, the panel gets deep with a question from Julia Turner: What is one small life thing you’re absolutely terrible at?





Email us at culturefest@slate.com.





Endorsements:





Stephen: Jury Duty’s finale — After last week’s discussion, Stephen finished Jury Duty and discovered one of the better hours of television he’d seen in a long time, calling it “the antidote to reality TV: a genuinely wonderful show that is in a class of its own.”





Dana: Studs Terkel’s Radio Archive — WFMT-FM in Chicago published an archive of over 1,000 digitalized audio tapes that originally aired over 45 years on Studs Turkel’s radio show. No one interviews quite like him, a man of the people who can talk to pretty much anyone about anything. A stand out: this interview with Buster Keaton.





Julia: Frozen sliced bread — Discovering this life hack changed everything: crusty bread saved for later, sliced and stowed in the freezer. Is this the best thing since… sliced bread? Or, as Dana quips, “You can’t spell sliced bread without ‘iced bread.’”

Outro music: "Blue Nights and Yellow Days" by Matt Large





Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Kat Hong.





If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and exclusive content on many shows. You’ll also be supporting the work we do here on the Culture Gabfest. Sign up now at Slate.com/cultureplus to help support our work.