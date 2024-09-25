Share
Culture Gabfest
Colin Farrell Quacks Like a Penguin
On this week’s show, two of our favorite Slate-sters, Nadira Goffe (culture writer) and Dan Kois (author of Hampton Heights), fill in for Dana Stevens and Stephen Metcalf. The trio first pays a visit to Gotham, and reviews Max’s The Penguin, an odd, unevenly paced mob show that doubles as DC Comics intellectual property. Sporting a prosthetic face, Colin Farrell reprises his role as the titular character (also known as Oz Cobb) and adds a new layer of humanity to the villainous Penguin. Then, the three discuss Sundance darling My Old Ass, a charming coming-of-age film by writer-director Megan Park, in which teenage Elliot (played by Maisy Stella) meets her future self (Aubrey Plaza) while tripping on shrooms. Finally, the panel tackles Am I The Asshole? and explores the classic Reddit forum’s many pleasures.
Mentioned in this episode:
- Colin Farrell’s Long Waddle to The Penguin (Isaac Butler, Slate.)
In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, the panel discusses Robert Caro’s The Power Broker with staff writer Henry Grabar, who in his essay, “Read Another Book,” offers a counterpoint to the weighty tome: maybe it’s OK to skip this one.
Email us at culturefest@slate.com.
Endorsements:
Nadira: Sean Wang’s film Dìdi; a playlist of metaphorically violent songs, inspired by Charli XCX’s “Sympathy is a Knife.” (Also, if anyone has any intel on “Life Is a Death Wish” or Golden Age Ensemble, please reach out!)
Dan: Thank Goodness, an extremely funny video game. Available on most gaming platforms. (He also strongly recommends watching this video about the game’s developers!)
Julia: ColorKu, a vibrant and beautiful puzzle game.
Podcast production by Jared Downing. Production assistance by Kat Hong.
