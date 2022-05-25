Put Your Pants Back On

This week, the panel begins by discussing A24’s newest horror/thriller film from Alex Garland Men. Then, the panel jumps back in time with the reboot of Canadian comedy troupe Kids in the Hall. Finally, the panel is joined by contributing writer for the New York Times, Jody Rosen, to discuss his newest book Two Wheels Good: The History and Mystery of the Bicycle.

Endorsements

Dana: This 10 year-old article from Jimmy Stamp for Smithsonian Magazine titled “The Long History of the Espresso Machine.”

Julia: From Jody’s early recommendation via Twitter: the Boston food-chain Tatte, which is expanding into DC.

Jody: New York Times Critic Jason Farago’s series Close Read, in which he does close analyses of works of art. In particular: his pieces on Berthe Morisot, Jasper Johns, and Chitarman’s “Shah Jahan on a Terrace.”

Steve: A deep-cut YouTube video of The Replacements’ “Friday Night is Killing Me” (Live).

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Nadira Goffe.

Outro music is "Did I Make You Wait" by Staffan Carlen.

