Harry Styles: Your Mom's Favorite Hottie

This week, the panel begins by diving into the animated world of Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers. Then, they reflect on Norm Macdonald’s career and influence with his posthumous special Nothing Special. Finally, the panel enters Harry’s House as they are joined by Slate’s music critic Carl Wilson to discuss Harry Styles’ most recent album.

Endorsements

Dana: In celebration of the late-great Prince’s birthday: his 1987 concert film Sign o’ the Times, which is finally available on streaming.

Julia: Two things: one, the famous Hollywood Bowl venue; two: in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Bowl, the LA Times has put together a guide to the history of the Hollywood Bowl.

Steve: An extraordinary memoir published posthumously in 1939 and written by Sebastian Haffner, a German man who witnessed the 1930s and the rise of Hitler, titled Defying Hitler: A Memoir.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Nadira Goffe.

"Stone Cookies" by Dusty Decks.

