Netflix Goes Nuclear with A House of Dynamite Edition

On this week’s show, Dana is joined by fellow movie critics Amy Nicholson of The Los Angeles Times and Slate’s Sam Adams for an all-film edition of the Gabfest. First up, they enter A House of Dynamite, Kathryn Bigelow’s tense procedural about a nuclear catastrophe. Whether or not this grim thriller has any spark is up for debate.

Next, they step into the raucous party of Hedda Gabler in Nia DaCosta’s Henrik Ibsen adaptation Hedda, starring Tessa Thompson as the scheming hostess. Finally, they examine the documentary The Perfect Neighbor which offers an alarming portrait of one Florida community compiled primarily through police body cam footage.

In an exclusive Slate Plus bonus episode, the movie talk continues with an all-spoiler special about all three films.

Endorsements

Amy: The Man in the Tuskhut, an animatronic, AI theater piece by the writer and director Jason Woliner.

Sam: The band Belly’s album Star and the play Liberation by Bess Wohl.

Dana: Spike Jonze’s music video of Bjork’s cover of “It’s Oh So Quiet.”