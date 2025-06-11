Pee Wee’s Big Documentary Edition

On this week’s show, the secret word is: Pee-wee. Dana, Steve, and Julia discuss the new documentary Pee-wee as Himself. The fascinating two-part film, directed by Matt Wolf, attempts to reveal the complex man Paul Reubens behind the beloved, surprisingly subversive, goofball that was Pee-wee Herman.

Next, they tee off to talk about Stick, the new comedy series starring Owen Wilson set in the world of professional golf. In the third segment, they’re joined by Atlantic staff writer Caity Weaver to chat about her recently published, rollicking travel piece An Innocent Abroad in Mark Twain’s Paris.

In an exclusive Slate Plus segment, inspired by a listener question, the hosts each share their dream city they’d love to live in but have only ever visited.





Endorsements:

Steve: Sly Lives! the Questlove-directed documentary about the hugely influential pop star Sly Stone who recently passed away.





Julia: Season 2 of Poker Face and its smorgasbord of incredible guest appearances by beloved character actors.



Dana: The delightfully designed single-purpose website Oracle of Bacon.