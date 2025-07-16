Woke Superman Saves the Box Office Edition

On this week’s show, Dana and Steve are joined by guest host Isaac Butler to talk truth, justice, and the American way via James Gunn’s Superman. They discuss the latest incarnation of the man of steel and the cultural discourse he’s generating that has become as volatile as kryptonite itself.

Next, they hop to another cultural lightning rod: Lena Dunham. They get into her new series Too Much which she created with her husband Luis Felber. Finally, they report back from Viola’s Room, an immersive theater experience by the creators of Sleep No More.

In a bonus Slate Plus episode, they respond to the news that Scott Rudin—famous Broadway megaproducer and infamous alleged abuser—is mounting a comeback.

Endorsements:

Isaac: The Criterion Channel special Brian Cox: The Craft of Acting, hosted by yours truly Isaac Butler. Also, Ari Aster’s newest film Eddington before the discourse begins!

Steve: Finishing 2666 by Roberto Bolaño and Agnes Varda's breakout Cléo from 5 to 7.

Dana: Critic Walter Chaw's essay on the new Superman.





Podcast production by Benjamin Frisch