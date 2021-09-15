Lash, Pre-Lash, and Parasocial Relations

This week, Steve and Dana are joined by author and co-host of Slate’s Working podcast, Isaac Butler. First, the panel discusses how Paul Schrader’s most recent film, The Card Counter, replaces gambling and addiction with guilt and accountability. Next, the panel discusses the star-studded true crime satirical comedy, Only Murders in the Building. Finally, the panel is joined by Slate senior writer and ICYMI podcast host Madison Malone Kircher to discuss John Mulaney and parasocial relationships.

In Slate Plus, the panel divulges more of their personal parasocial relationships.

Endorsements

Dana: Nora Ephron’s great essay in The New Yorker “Moving On, A Love Story,” in which she struggles to move on from her apartment in the historical Apthorp building in the Upper West Side.

Isaac: First, Scorcese’s 1982 film The King of Comedy—the ultimate parasocial relationship film. Second, the app Relisten, which allows you to stream live-music recordings from the vast number of internet archives.

Steve: The great writer Saul Bellow’s 1956 novel, Seize the Day. Also: the 1984 collection of his short stories, Him with His Foot in His Mouth and Other Stories.

