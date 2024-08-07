Culture Gabfest “Summer Strut 2024”

On this week’s show, it’s the return of a Cultfest favorite: The Annual Summer Strut Episode! As per tradition, the panel is joined by Slate’s pop music critic and chart analyst (and host of the podcast Hit Parade) Chris Molanphy to celebrate his tenth (!!) year of Summer Strutting —before the four dive into their favorite picks from this year’s massive playlist, populated with song recommendations from our lovely listeners.

You can find the panel’s collective favorites here, at the Summer Strut ‘24 Shortlist. In addition, Dana, Julia, and Stephen, have also published their personal best-of lists.

Brave listeners are welcome to explore the enormous original playlist here.

In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, the panel breezes through two additional lightning rounds of Strut picks, including a very cool, pastiche track from the Avalanches called “Because I’m Me.”

Email us at culturefest@slate.com.

Podcast production by Jared Downing. Production assistance by Kat Hong.