Meghan Markle Sprinkles Potpourri on You

On this week’s show, we throw a flower-sprinkled dinner party for a space clone (personal beehive not included).

Slate culture staff writer Nadira Goffe sits in for Dana, and the hosts discuss the new Bong Joon Ho film Mickey 17, followed by Meghan Markle's uncanny homemaking show With Love, Meghan on Netflix.

Finally, we invite Slate writer Dan Kois to discuss his new cover story “How Giant White Houses Took Over America.”

Endorsements:

Julia: The Slate article “Cracking the Code” by Henry Grabar

Steve: The New York Review essay “Angles of Approach” by Sally Rooney

Nadira: Kelela’s album In The Blue Light

Podcast production and research by Vic Whitley-Berry. Email us at culturefest@slate.com.