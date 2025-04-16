Putting the Asinine in Astronaut

On this week’s show, Julia, Stephen, and Dana are reunited! The panel starts with Apple TV+’s new prestige offering, Your Friends and Neighbors, starring Jon Hamm.





Then, they talk about A Minecraft Movie, already the most financially successful movie of the year. Finally, they bat around the purpose of, and responses to, the all-female Blue Origin flight that happened on Monday.





In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, a conversation about The Pitt season finale.





Email us at culturefest@slate.com.





Endorsements:





Dana: What Rough Beast, a new podcast from Gabfest’s own Stephen Metclaf, and for Trumpcast host Virginia Heffernan.





Steve: Read something by poet and writer, Delmore Schwartz. Start here.





Julia: John Mulaney’s Netflix talk show, Everybody's Live! Though, she does prefer the previous title, Everybody's in LA.





Podcast production by Kevin Bendis.