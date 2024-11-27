Wicked and Gladiator II in the Box Office Arena

On this week’s show, the hosts consider ‘Glicked’ (or is it ‘Wadiator’? ‘Gladicked?’), the Wicked and Gladiator II double feature that promised to be this year’s ‘Barbenheimer.’ But did it deliver? Or even come close? First, the trio inspects Wicked, which won the weekend by a long shot (and broke a few records along the way.) At times, director Jon M. Chu’s film adaptation of the famed Broadway musical (which is, itself, an adaptation of a series of novels inspired by Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz) can feel overstuffed and exhausting, but as Dana puts it in her review, “it’s so buoyant it lifts both witches-to-be, along with the audience, into the stratosphere.”

Then, the panel moves on to Gladiator II, the very belated follow-up to Ridley Scott’s 2000 Best Picture Winner. Which is… a really bad movie. No longer is the question “are you not entertained?", but “are men okay, actually?” The panel attempts to make sense of Scott’s “dismal retread” and debate whether Denzel Washington’s free reign over his character benefited the movie at large. Finally, Slate’s Dan Kois joins to discuss “The 25 Most Important Recipes of the Past 100 Years,” a wonderful and lovely mega package compiled by Kois and J. Bryan Lowder that explores the history of home cooking in America and how it’s changed over time. (Dan also cooked all 25 recipes, and then some, an epic saga which he chronicled.)

In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, it’s the long-awaited Bluesky debate. Following the mass exodus from Twitter/X, the hosts discuss the pros and cons of migrating over to a new, remarkably similar, platform.

Endorsements:

Dana: A recipe perfect for Thanksgiving: Laurie Colwin’s Creamed Spinach With Jalapeño Peppers.

Julia: Opal, a screen time app that blocks distractions.

Steve: “The Loudest, Brightest Thing” by Sam Huber for The New York Review.

