Creed III Delivers a Box Office Haymaker

This week, Dana, Julia, and Stephen begin by talking about Creed III. Then they chat about the Oscar-nominated animated short My Year of Dicks. Finally, a conversation about the history of the Oscars and their relevancy.





Editor’s note: In the episode, the historian Kim Phillips-Fein is incorrectly referred to as “he” instead of “she.”





Endorsements:

Dana: Charlie Kaufman’s speech at the WGA awards.

Julia: Sam Anderson’s Spirited Away to Miyazaki Land and Miyazaki’s film Kiki’s Delivery Service.

Stephen: The Betrayal of Adam Smith by Kim Phillips-Fein





