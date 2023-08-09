Summer Strut 2023

This week, the panel is joined by pop critic and chart analyst (and host of Slate’s Hit Parade podcast) Chris Molanphy for our annual Summer Strut episode. The four dive into the longest listener-suggested summer playlist to date (this year, it’s a 682 song behemoth that adds up to approximately 42 hours!) and take turns in an electric, strut-ty roundtable discussion of their top picks.





You can find their collective favorites here in the Summer Strut '23 Shortlist:

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/6Ivpm4HVLsMw3LFwkgp7lw?si=90d2d26d65264157





To view Dana, Steve, Julia, and Chris's personal shortlists, and the original massive playlist, check out the Summer Strut show page at slate.com/culturefest.





In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, the panel does an additional round of their Strut-iest picks.





Email us at culturefest@slate.com.





Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Kat Hong.





This episode is sponsored by the podcast About the Journey. Learn more here: https://traveler.marriott.com/about-the-journey/





If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and exclusive content on many shows. You’ll also be supporting the work we do here on the Culture Gabfest. Sign up now at Slate.com/cultureplus to help support our work.