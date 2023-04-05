Dungeons, Dragons, and Depressed College Professors

This week, Slate’s own Nadira Goffe and Working co-host Isaac Butler join Dana to talk about Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Then they discuss the new AMC series starring Bob Odenkirk, Lucky Hank. Finally, Slate’s Dan Kois joins to talk about the poet Maggie Smith and an essay that was excerpted from her new memoir, You Could Make This Place Beautiful.





In Slate Plus, the panel talks about Phantom of the Opera finally leaving Broadway after more than three decades.





Endorsements:

Nadira: Nadira encourages you to visit the weirdo, small museums in your area that you might not go to otherwise, as inspired by her impromptu visit to the New York Transit Museum.

Isaac: The movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and the book Dear Committee Members.

Dana: A Swim in a Pond in the Rain by George Saunders





