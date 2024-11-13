You Are the Media Now

On this week’s episode, the hosts tackle A‌ Real Pain, writer-director Jesse Eisenberg’s tale of two cousins (played by himself and Kieran Culkin) who travel to Poland to honor their late grandmother and, in the process, come to understand their family’s history through a new lens. Then, the three drop into the lush, sumptuous world of Like Water for Chocolate, Max’s new six-part limited series adapted from Laura Esquivel’s best-selling novel (which later became a critically acclaimed and internationally successful blockbuster.) Then finally, in a post 2024-election reality, do newsrooms still matter?‌ What role will journalists play over the next few years?‌ And can we solve the attention crisis in America?‌ Our panel discusses.

In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, the panel dive into a simple, yet important question: How are you doing?

Email us at culturefest@slate.com.

Endorsements:

Dana: On the Media’s latest episode, “The Manosphere Celebrates a Win. Plus, M. Gessen on How to Survive an Autocracy.”

Julia: What better time than now to announce the results of the AMC Nicole Kidman poll!

Steve: “Jessica Mitford’s Escape From Facism” by Noah McCormack.

