Chef Boyar-Don't

This week, New York Times columnist and Slate graduate Jamelle Bouie fills in for Julia as the panel begins by answering the call of The Black Phone. Then, the panel digs into FX’s newest hit TV show The Bear. Finally, they discuss the perplexing and popular world of gross food trends on TikTok.

In Slate Plus, the panel discusses culture’s relationship to politics and affecting an audience.

Email us at culturefest@slate.com.

Endorsements

Dana: Peter Brook the legendary theater director passed away last week, in memoriam of him: going on a Peter Brook deep dive. Specifically: a 2001 documentary titled Brook by Brook: An Intimate Portrait directed by his son, Simon Brook, and a YouTube video of a complete production of Hamlet Brook directed starring Adrian Lester as the titular prince.

Jamelle: The Criterion Channel’s new collection, titled In the Ring: Boxing On-Screen, comprising 16 boxing-related films. Specifically: the 1942 film Gentleman Jim directed by Raoul Walsh and starring Errol Flynn.

Steve: An involving read from Yale historian Timothy Snyder, titled “Germans have been involved in the war, chiefly on the wrong side:” a long, extensive, beautifully calm, excellently argued rejoinder to Jürgen Habermas, the German Philosopher widely regarded as the only remaining living embodiment of European Enlightenment.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Nadira Goffe.

Outro music is "Pike Place Market" by Rockin' for Decades.

Slate Plus members get ad-free podcasts, a bonus segment in each episode of the Culture Gabfest, full access to Slate's journalism on Slate.com, and more. Sign up now at slate.com/cultureplus.