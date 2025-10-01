One Banger After Another Edition

On this week’s dispatch, Dana is joined by comrades in arms Sam Adams and Isaac Butler to take on Paul Thomas Anderson’s thrilling and incendiary new film One Battle After Another. Starring Leonard DiCaprio, the action epic depicts an America one notch away from our own fractured republic. Does the target of its revolutionary fantasia hit too close? They discuss.

Next, they kvell about Long Story Short, the new, time-jumping family comedy from the creators of BoJack Horseman. Finally, they turn to the Great White Way to assess the dire state of the business of Broadway musicals as written about in a recent piece by Michael Paulson in the New York Times.

There was so much to say about One Battle After Another, the gang kept gabbing for an exclusive Slate Plus bonus episode.

Endorsements

Sam: If possible, seeing One Battle After Another in its native format VistaVision.

Isaac: The Criterion Channel’s Robert Altman collection and for a great date night movie Splitsville.



Dana: The writing of the late Kaleb Horton, particularly his essay "walking through los angeles when the crows are screaming and going through your garbage."