Vince Vaughn is Back in Bad Monkey

On this week’s show, the hosts begin by reviewing Bad Monkey, a breezy new crime drama on Apple TV+ starring Vince Vaughn as a former police officer turned health inspector. It’s everything a summer show should be: laid-back, easy on the eyes, and set in warm, sunny Florida. Then, speaking of returns, the panel turns back the clock and tackles Homicide:‌ Life on the Street, a groundbreaking cop show that debuted in 1993 and is now available to stream on Peacock. Finally, the trio considers A.I. in the arts, inspired by Curtis Sittenfeld’s guest essay for The New York Times:‌ “An Experiment in Lust, Regret and Kissing.”‌

In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, the panel discusses the experience of dropping your children off at college.

Email us at culturefest@slate.com.

Endorsements:

Dana: Close Your Eyes, a film written and directed by Victor Erice.

Julia: Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld.

Steve: The entire state of California.

Podcast production by Jared Downing. Production assistance by Kat Hong.

Hosts

Dana Stephens, Julia Turner, Stephen Metcalf