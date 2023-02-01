Natasha Lyonne's Poker Face

This week, Dana, Julia, and Stephen start by talking about Natasha Lyonne’s modern take on Columbo, aka the new Peacock series Poker Face. Then they discuss Netflix’s Oscar-nominated All Quiet On The Western Front. Finally, the chat about the changed aesthetics of shopping, inspired by this Grub Street article.





In Slate Plus, the panel talks about the sleepover panic.





Email us at culturefest@slate.com.





Endorsements:





Dana: Kiss Me Petruchio is an hour long documentary about the 1981 Shakespeare in the Park production of The Taming of the Shrew starring a young Meryl Streep and a young Raul Julia.





Julia: The third episode of HBO’s The Last of Us featuring Murray Bartlett and Nick Offerman.





Stephen: I couldn’t let the death of Tom Verlaine go unremarked. The albums Adventure and Marquee Moon that he made with his band Television are both absolute stone cold masterpieces.





And a discovery: Skeeter Davis, anybody?





Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Yesica Balderrama.





Outro music: "Stone Cookies" by Dusty Decks.





If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and exclusive content on many shows. You’ll also be supporting the work we do here on the Culture Gabfest. Sign up now at Slate.com/cultureplus to help support our work.