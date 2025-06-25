Daddygang Rage Virus Edition

On this week’s show, Julia, Dana, and Steve return to the Rage Virus-infected world first created by Danny Boyle and Alex Garland two decades ago. They talk about 28 Years Later and what the zombie movie sequel has to say about now. A lot it turns out: COVID, Brexit, human mortality, and more.

Next, they grapple with the media phenomenon that is Alex Cooper—the spunky and sexually frank host of the blockbuster podcast Call Her Daddy— by discussing the recent documentary about her rise, Call Her Alex. Finally, they analyze the loping, charming, sister-rock appeal of Haim’s new album I quit.

In an exclusive Slate Plus segment, the hosts spoil the ending of 28 Years Laters and get into all the film’s twists that make it such a surprising, interesting ride.





Endorsements:

Dana: More Haim, specifically their 2020 Tiny Desk concert performed on Zoom.





Steve: The underappreciated band The Cry. And if you like that, more music from their Manchester-based record label Factory Records.



Julia: The charming hang of The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast.