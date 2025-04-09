Dying for Sex and Living in Malls

On this week’s show, Slate’s own Sam Adams sits in for Julia as they discuss the new Michelle Williams limited series “Dying for Sex,” about a woman who leaves her husband to experience a sexual awakening after receiving a breast cancer diagnosis.





Then, the trio discuss the documentary “Secret Mall Apartment” about a group in Rhode Island who managed to keep an apartment in a busy mall for years in the early aughts. Finally, Carl Wilson joins for a conversation about the new album from Lucy Dacus of Boygenius fame.





In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, the panel talks about art ripoffs and wonders who owns an idea.





Email us at culturefest@slate.com.





Endorsements:





Dana: In tribute to Val Kilmer, this beautiful obituary by David Hudson via Criterion.





Sam: Two endorsements: 1. Sarah Snook’s athletic performance in “The Picture of Dorian Gray” on Broadway. 2. The TikTok dance trend to the song Pop Muzik.





Steve: The album Radio DDR by Sharp Pins. Steve recommends starting with the track, “Sycophant.”





Bonus endorsement: Val Kilmer’s commentary on David Mamet





Podcast production by Jessamine Molli. Production assistance by Sophie Summergrad, Cameron Drews, and Daisy Rosario.