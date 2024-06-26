Much Ado About Ren Faire

On this week’s show, Isaac Butler (co-host of Slate’s Working podcast and the author of The Method: How the Twentieth Century Learned to Act) sits in for Julia Turner. The panel first turns their attention to Ren Faire, HBO’s three-part documentary chronicling the surreal power struggle at the heart of America’s largest renaissance festival. Director Lance Oppenheim (Spermworld, Some Kind of Heaven) presents an extraordinary window into the fantastical world, capturing a very specific moment in late-stage capitalism in which society returns to feudalism. Then, the three inspect Janet Planet, Pulitzer Prize-winning American playwright Annie Baker’s film debut. Like Baker’s theater work, Janet Planet–a loosely autobiographical tale revolving around an 11-year-old girl named Lacy (played by Zoe Ziegler) and her mother, Janet (played by Julianne Nicholson)–pushes naturalism to the extreme, an approach that some critics love and others, some even on this very panel, abhor. Finally, the great Canadian actor Donald Sutherland died this past week at the age of 88. His career spanned over six decades, but his immense talents weren’t always immediately obvious. To honor Sutherland and his body of work, each host re-watched a favorite film of theirs: Don’t Look Now, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, and Six Degrees of Separation.





Endorsements:





Stephen: I, Claudius and Claudius the God by Robert Graves.





Isaac: Any Person Is the Only Self: Essays by Elisa Gabbert.





Dana: Inspired by Janet Planet: The Roche’s 1979 self-titled album and specifically, “Hammond Song.”





