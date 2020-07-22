On this week’s episode, Steve, Dana, and Julia are joined by Hit Parade host Chris Molanphy to take on contenders for song of the summer, an unusual competition this year that has been heavily influenced by TikTok. Then, the team dives into 20 hours of listener-nominated songs to determine the “struttiest,” giving you new music to listen to as you strut around your house this summer or when venturing out on an exciting adventure to the grocery store.

In Slate Plus, the hosts zip through a lightning round of their Summer Strut recommendations.

Summer Strut 2020 Short List on Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0P17fljddUDgdDHJx7Sa27?si=MrLdELutSJSdcw5WyW-ekQ

Past “Summer Strut” Gabfests are available here: 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.

Slate Plus members get a bonus segment on the Culture Gabfest each episode, and access to exclusive shows like Dana Stevens’ classic movies podcast Flashback. Sign up now to listen and support our work.