Will Industry Succeed Succession?

On this week’s show, Rebecca Onion and Jenny Zhang fill in for Stephen. First, the panel tackles HBO’s Industry. The show is in its third season and has seen a huge increase in viewership. But is it a show worth of the coveted Sunday night timeslot? Then, they explore Alien: Romulus, a new addition to Xenomorph lore, with a controversial cameo. Finally, the panel talks about Sephora, beauty culture and tweens in a conversation inspired by Jia Tolentino’s new essay What Tweens Get from Sephora and What They Get From Us.

On this week’s exclusive Slate Plus bonus episode, the panel talks about watching horror movies as a critic.

Endorsements:

REBECCA: Two endorsements: First, Health and Safety: A Breakdown by Emily Witt. This memoir from a New Yorker writer is a fascinating look at “changing perceptions of life.” Second, pistachio milk. It’s tasty.

JULIA: This week’s Hang Up and Listen marks the end of an era. “What a gift this show has been.”

DANA: The Review of Beauty, a substack from Jessica Delfino. Dana knows she may have endorsed it in the past, but given the third topic this week it is too fitting to not mention it again.

Hosts

Dana Stevens, Julia Turner, Rebecca Onion, Jenny Zhang