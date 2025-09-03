Austin Butler Is Caught Cat Sitting Edition

This week, Steve, Julia and guest host Isaac Butler visit a pre-gentrified 1990s New York to discuss the gritty crime romp Caught Stealing directed by Darren Aronofsky and starring Austin Butler (no relation).

Next, it’s off to Cooper’s Chase, an English manor turned retirement community, to take up the case of The Thursday Murder Club, Netflix’s new film adaptation of the beloved cozy mystery series. Finally, they assess what the film studio A24’s rise—and potential fall—means for the movie business in their conversation about “Empire of Auteurs,” a recent New Yorker piece by Alex Barasch.

In an exclusive Slate Plus bonus episode, they look at the rise and actual, well-documented fall of the longform narrative podcast.

Endorsements:

Isaac: The Off-Broadway show Ginger Twinsies, a hilarious, R-rated parody of the Parent Trap. Also, Emily Adrian’s new novel Seduction Theory.

Julia: The New Yorker essay “Inside the World of Great ‘British Bake Off’” by former contestant Ruby Tandoh.

Steve: The new The Beths album Straight Line Was a Lie and the essay “On Resistance” by Adam Phillips in the London Review of Books.

Email us your thoughts at culturefest@slate.com.

Podcast production by Benjamin Frisch. Production assistance by Daniel Hirsch.

