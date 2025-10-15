Channing Tatum on the Lam Edition

On this week’s episode, Julia and Steve are joined by guest host Rebecca Onion to admire and puzzle over the magnetic appeal of Channing Tatum in Roofman. Does the beloved hunk’s captivating performance ground Derek Cianfrance’s tonally odd film?

Next, the hosts take another step into Tim Robinson’s cringey, paranoid, comedy looking glass with his new series The Chair Company. Finally, they welcome back Atlantic staff writer Caity Weaver to regale them with war stories from writing her recent recent piece about Revolutionary War reenactors.

In an exclusive Slate Plus episode, the panel remembers the singular film talent and style icon that was Diane Keaton. Dana hops on the call to share her fond reflections.

Email us your thoughts at culturefest@slate.com.

Podcast production by Benjamin Frisch. Production assistance by Daniel Hirsch.

Endorsements

Rebecca: The memoir Next of Kin by writer and chef Gabrielle Hamilton.

Steve: The indie band Ex-Vöid’s album In Love Again, particularly the song “Swansea.”



Julia: Serious Eats’s recipe for Tate’s-Style cookies. Also, The Life of a Showgirl deep cuts “Honey” and “Ruin the Friendship” (co-signed by Steve!)